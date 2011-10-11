Components | October 11, 2011
Snapdragon S4 Processors: SoC solutions for a New Mobile Age
A New Mobile Age is Here. Today, consumers are able to combine the full benefit of always-on, high-speed internet coupled with highly capable electronics designed to enrich their lives with information and entertainment.
With high speed LTE networks being deployed globally, today’s consumers expect their devices to go anywhere, do everything and run all the latest apps including browsing the web, email, chat and social networking, HD video and interactive gaming.
It’s no longer a world solely driven by megahertz or simply adding more CPU cores to solve the performance hurdles faced by device manufacturers. Ever higher demands for performance and longer battery life on mobile processors are making it more difficult for traditional PC solutions to keep pace with the fully connected future.
A new approach is needed.
To fully meet this challenge, Qualcomm is taking the mobile industry to the next level of processing with the introduction of the Snapdragon S4 class of processors. The Snapdragon S4 class incorporates the latest in mobile architecture design and technology to address the demands for intelligent connectivity, high performance and energy efficiency.
• First on 28nm process technology: Snapdragon S4 processors are the first mobile processors to be manufactured using the latest 28nm process technology that provides inherent advantages in frequency scaling, power consumption and size reduction.
• First Fully Integrated 3G/4G: The S4 class includes the industry’s first fully integrated LTE world mode/multimode modem.
• Uses ARM instruction set, software and eco-system: Snapdragon S4 processors are the first processors in the industry to be designed specifically for advanced process technology and uses the ARM instruction set architecture (ISA).
Snapdragon S4 processors are complete solutions that provide a superior balance of performance and power efficiency delivering
• Superior CPU performance: Multicore CPUs with a frequency range of 1.5Ghz to 2.5Ghz per core and supporting asynchronous symmetric multiprocessing (aSMP) for the optimal balance of performance and power efficiency.
• Superior modem performance: The industry’s first fully integrated LTE world/multimode modem with support for the widest range of frequencies and bands—including full multimode support for existing standards such as EV-DO and HSPA.
• Superior graphics performance: High performance pro- grammable Adreno GPUs for the highest quality video and console quality gaming.
• Superior power efficiency: Tight integration of best in class components and use of highly efficient, low power engines such as Qualcomm’s fully programmable Hexagon DSPs result in a highly power efficient system. Connectivity options also include integrated GPS, Bluetooth, WiFi, and FM.
With the next generation of Snapdragon S4 processors, consumers will experience the rich benefits of high-speed internet fully integrated into their mobile devices. The Snapdragon S4 processors combine outstanding perfor- mance and battery life with innovative technologies for the new mobile age.
The whitepaper can be found on Qualcomm's website or over this direct link.
It’s no longer a world solely driven by megahertz or simply adding more CPU cores to solve the performance hurdles faced by device manufacturers. Ever higher demands for performance and longer battery life on mobile processors are making it more difficult for traditional PC solutions to keep pace with the fully connected future.
A new approach is needed.
To fully meet this challenge, Qualcomm is taking the mobile industry to the next level of processing with the introduction of the Snapdragon S4 class of processors. The Snapdragon S4 class incorporates the latest in mobile architecture design and technology to address the demands for intelligent connectivity, high performance and energy efficiency.
• First on 28nm process technology: Snapdragon S4 processors are the first mobile processors to be manufactured using the latest 28nm process technology that provides inherent advantages in frequency scaling, power consumption and size reduction.
• First Fully Integrated 3G/4G: The S4 class includes the industry’s first fully integrated LTE world mode/multimode modem.
• Uses ARM instruction set, software and eco-system: Snapdragon S4 processors are the first processors in the industry to be designed specifically for advanced process technology and uses the ARM instruction set architecture (ISA).
Snapdragon S4 processors are complete solutions that provide a superior balance of performance and power efficiency delivering
• Superior CPU performance: Multicore CPUs with a frequency range of 1.5Ghz to 2.5Ghz per core and supporting asynchronous symmetric multiprocessing (aSMP) for the optimal balance of performance and power efficiency.
• Superior modem performance: The industry’s first fully integrated LTE world/multimode modem with support for the widest range of frequencies and bands—including full multimode support for existing standards such as EV-DO and HSPA.
• Superior graphics performance: High performance pro- grammable Adreno GPUs for the highest quality video and console quality gaming.
• Superior power efficiency: Tight integration of best in class components and use of highly efficient, low power engines such as Qualcomm’s fully programmable Hexagon DSPs result in a highly power efficient system. Connectivity options also include integrated GPS, Bluetooth, WiFi, and FM.
With the next generation of Snapdragon S4 processors, consumers will experience the rich benefits of high-speed internet fully integrated into their mobile devices. The Snapdragon S4 processors combine outstanding perfor- mance and battery life with innovative technologies for the new mobile age.
The whitepaper can be found on Qualcomm's website or over this direct link.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments