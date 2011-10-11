Precise Biometrics and NXP enter partnership

Precise Biometrics and NXP have signed a partnership agreement to enable NXP to include Precise Match-on-Card on their smart-card chips. The partnership enables NXP to provide Precise Biometrics’ on-card fingerprint comparison technology on the chips used on smart identification cards.

Precise Biometrics CEO Thomas Marschall said, “Precise Match-on-Card is a superior and proven on-card comparison choice that supports the commitment of NXP to its customers for technology they can rely on.” He continued, “Our partnership with NXP will give customers a choice that combines best-of-class offerings in both Smart Chips and on-card comparison technology. We believe that NXP, together with Precise Biometrics, will further their lead in offering customers the best, most secure, solutions in Match-on-Card. We expect to see the first financial results of this partnership late 2011 or in 2012.”