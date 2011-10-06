Components | October 06, 2011
Connectivity between Qualcomm modem chipset & application processors
QuickLogic announced the availability of a new application solution for the PolarPro platform family which connects the SDIO port(s) on application processors to the EBI2 interface found on Qualcomm modem chipsets.
Many mobile device architectures utilize a PHY-based USB for device-to-device connectivity, including application processor-to-cellular modem chipsets. The SDIO interface is a lower power, lower cost solution that requires less software overhead than the PHY-based USB ports which consume more power than necessary to support device-to-device connectivity.
QuickLogic's new application solution enables the use of SDIO ports on application processors, from companies such as Freescale, Marvell, MediaTek, NVIDIA and Texas Instruments to connect to the EBI2 interface of Qualcomm's modem chipsets. QuickLogic also provides the software drivers that enable the solution to work with the Linux OS.
"The SDIO to EBI2 client application solution was developed based on strong market demand to connect application processors directly to Qualcomm modem chipsets via a non-USB interface," said Mehul Kochar, senior business development manager for QuickLogic. "Today's mobile device designers must always take into consideration cost, power consumption and ease of use in order to stay competitive. As SDIO interfaces gain in popularity, designers need flexible connectivity solutions that facilitate the design process and enhance the user experience."
Availability
The SDIO to EBI2 client application solution is available immediately. It can be implemented in PolarPro devices, which are available in packages as small as the 3.25mm x 3.49mm WLCSP.
