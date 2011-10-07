Ramtron samples high-speed serial F-RAM devices

Ramtron International announced pre-qualification sampling of a new family of 4- to 64-Kilobit (Kb) serial nonvolatile ferroelectric RAM (F-RAM) products.

Produced on Ramtron's ferroelectric memory process at its new U.S. wafer source, the new products feature 1-trillion (1e12) read/write cycles, low power consumption, and NoDelay writes.



The FM25040C, FM25C160C, and FM25640C are 4-, 16-, and 64-Kilobit (Kb) memory devices that perform write operations at bus speeds of up to 20MHz with an industry standard Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI). Data is written to the F-RAM memory array immediately after it is received by the device.



Unlike EEPROM and other nonvolatile memories that require data polling, F-RAM allows the next bus cycle to commence immediately. These characteristics make Ramtron's latest serial F-RAM devices an ideal nonvolatile memory for applications that require frequent and rapid writes, such as industrial controls and high-speed data logging.