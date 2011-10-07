Crocus and IBM sign agreements

Crocus Technology announced a joint technology development agreement and a patent license agreement with IBM.

Under the technology agreement, Crocus and IBM will jointly develop semiconductor technology that combines Crocus' thermally assisted next generation Magnetic-Logic-Unit (MLU) technology with IBM's magneto-resistive random access memory (MRAM) technology and processing capabilities.



"This joint development and patent license agreement with Crocus furthers IBM's long-standing commitment to enabling innovation through cooperation," said William Gallagher, senior manager, Quantum Computing and Exploratory Magnetic Memories, IBM. "We look forward to collaborating with Crocus to further the development of advanced magnetic semiconductor technologies that can lead to increased function and performance in semiconductor products."



"We are convinced that IBM's leading materials expertise and semiconductor manufacturing capability combined with Crocus' MLU innovation will enable the development of the most advanced MLU architecture in the mainstream semiconductor industry. This will allow us to offer our customers the highest quality, cost effective solutions for their strategic initiatives," said Dr. Bertrand F. Cambou, executive chairman of Crocus Technology.



Crocus plans to deploy the process technology resulting from the joint development at its manufacturing venture, Crocus Nano Electronics (CNE).



Additional details of the agreements will not be disclosed.