Freescale collaborates with Qualcomm Atheros

Freescale Semiconductor is collaborating with Qualcomm Atheros to demonstrate home energy management using the Smart Energy Profile 2.0 over Wi-Fi, Ethernet and HomePlug(R) Green PHY (HomePlug GP) standard.

"Freescale's Home Energy Manager reference design provides a head start for designers of smart grid solutions planned for deployment around the world," said Bruno Baylac, director of Freescale's Metering, Medical and Connectivity Solutions business. "Qualcomm Atheros' leading connectivity solutions, consisting of Ethernet, WiFi and HomePlug GP, provide several advantages for in-home powerline communication and also support the Smart Energy 2.0 Profile, allowing cross-compatible communication and helping remove the risk of obsolescence."



"By collaborating with Freescale, we are one step closer to bringing smart energy to the home," said Adam Lapede, senior director, networking business unit, Qualcomm Atheros. "With this solution, we are providing the potential for consumers to save energy and money by controlling their home energy settings from their mobile devices. This technology will become increasingly necessary and beneficial as the world population continues to grow and the energy supply continues to shrink, increasing the already significant demands on utilities providers."