Maxim and Others to drive G3-PLC implementation worldwide

Maxim Integrated Products has joined 11 other companies in the smart grid industry to form a new global partnership, the G3-PLC Alliance.

The G3-PLC Alliance was created to support the deployment of the G3-PLC powerline communications protocol, originally developed by Maxim. Maxim is a founding member of the Alliance.



“Until now, smart grid deployments have been impeded by the lack of standards-compliant solutions,” explained Michael Navid, Executive Business Manager for Powerline Products at Maxim. “Building intelligence into the existing power grid will cost tens of billions of dollars. Utilities need a solution that is standards-based to protect their investments, to allow sourcing from multiple vendors, and to facilitate the integration of new services and equipment.”



G3-PLC has been adopted by multiple international standards (ITU, IEEE, and CENELEC), independently tested by dozens of organizations worldwide, and implemented by several major international OEMs.



“Now, electricity utilities and distributers around the world will be able to come off the sidelines and begin rolling out their smart grid networks with confidence,” said Mr. Navid. “Being one of the original founders of the G3-PLC Alliance, we are fully committed to supporting its objectives for the benefit of the industry.”



“In partnership with Maxim, Sagemcom developed the first G3-PLC smart meter solution supporting IPv6” said Eric Rieul, Deputy CEO Sagemcom Energy & Telecom. “That solution is currently being deployed in France demonstrating the ability of this OFDM technology to provide the robustness, speed, and reliability necessary to fulfill the requirements of ERDF and the other utilities.”



Operating over a wide 10kHz to 490kHz frequency range, G3-PLC complies with international powerline signaling regulations, including CENELEC, FCC, and ARIB.