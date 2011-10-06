Components | October 06, 2011
The end of the DRAM era – Flash spending surpasses DRAM
The semiconductor memory industry has a long history of fluctuating market cycles. The DRAM sector in particular has gone through a few bad cycles and witnessed quite a few consolidations in the past ten years or so.
However, DRAM continues to be one of the most important and capital intensive sectors in the semiconductor industry. According to the SEMI World Fab Database, in the years from 2004 to 2006, DRAM alone accounted for almost 30% of overall semiconductor capital equipment spending. That percentage went even higher in 2007— to 35%— to about $13.5 billion spent.
A combination of market driven factors suggest the end of a DRAM-driven memory industry. The DRAM sector has been suffering from fast price erosion, fierce competition and mediocre demand since the recent glory days of 2007. Is it time to call an end to the era of DRAM-driven memory industry? Without major product differentiators, DRAM manufacturers are forced to focus efforts on continuous cost reduction by node shrinks and capacity expansions. Additionally, the PC-centric DRAM market is currently facing structural challenges from stagnant content per box growth and PC replacement by mobile devices.
While Memory manufacturers navigate constant change, they are also gearing up for more NAND flash investment. According to the SEMI World Fab Forecast, NAND flash investment has been below DRAM levels during the past few years. With strong demand from smart phones and tablets, NAND flash equipment spending is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2010 to $7.2 billion this year, surpassing DRAM spending for the first time. Even with a potentially slower market ahead, NAND flash spending could reach $7.6 billion next year.
Equipment Spending of Memory Fabs by Segments (USD Million)
© SEMI World Fab Database Reports (Sept. 2011)
NAND flash capacity is expected to jump 23% this year from 0.80 million wafers per month (300mm-equivalent) in 2010 to almost 1.0 million in 2011 mainly due to capacity ramp ups from Samsung, Toshiba, IM Flash and Hynix. In 2012, overall NAND flash capacity is forecasted to grow another 15% which shall exceed overall DRAM capacity to reach 1.15 million wafers per month (300mm-equivalent). During this time, DRAM capacity will remain pretty much flat throughout 2012.
Capacity of Memory Fabs by Segments
© SEMI World Fab Database Reports (Sept. 2011)
SEMI still expects the DRAM industry to continue its investments in node shrinks and diversification into specialty DRAM markets. Even without adding new capacity, the DRAM industry could easily spend around $4 to $5 billion each year on technology upgrades. Investments in NAND flash will further intensify with the adoption of sub-2x nodes while new fabs and new capacity will come online over the next few years.
-----
Author: Clark Tseng, SEMI Industry Research and Statistics, Taiwan (October 1, 2011).
A combination of market driven factors suggest the end of a DRAM-driven memory industry. The DRAM sector has been suffering from fast price erosion, fierce competition and mediocre demand since the recent glory days of 2007. Is it time to call an end to the era of DRAM-driven memory industry? Without major product differentiators, DRAM manufacturers are forced to focus efforts on continuous cost reduction by node shrinks and capacity expansions. Additionally, the PC-centric DRAM market is currently facing structural challenges from stagnant content per box growth and PC replacement by mobile devices.
While Memory manufacturers navigate constant change, they are also gearing up for more NAND flash investment. According to the SEMI World Fab Forecast, NAND flash investment has been below DRAM levels during the past few years. With strong demand from smart phones and tablets, NAND flash equipment spending is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2010 to $7.2 billion this year, surpassing DRAM spending for the first time. Even with a potentially slower market ahead, NAND flash spending could reach $7.6 billion next year.
Equipment Spending of Memory Fabs by Segments (USD Million)
© SEMI World Fab Database Reports (Sept. 2011)
NAND flash capacity is expected to jump 23% this year from 0.80 million wafers per month (300mm-equivalent) in 2010 to almost 1.0 million in 2011 mainly due to capacity ramp ups from Samsung, Toshiba, IM Flash and Hynix. In 2012, overall NAND flash capacity is forecasted to grow another 15% which shall exceed overall DRAM capacity to reach 1.15 million wafers per month (300mm-equivalent). During this time, DRAM capacity will remain pretty much flat throughout 2012.
Capacity of Memory Fabs by Segments
© SEMI World Fab Database Reports (Sept. 2011)
SEMI still expects the DRAM industry to continue its investments in node shrinks and diversification into specialty DRAM markets. Even without adding new capacity, the DRAM industry could easily spend around $4 to $5 billion each year on technology upgrades. Investments in NAND flash will further intensify with the adoption of sub-2x nodes while new fabs and new capacity will come online over the next few years.
-----
Author: Clark Tseng, SEMI Industry Research and Statistics, Taiwan (October 1, 2011).
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments