Freescale settles for Scottland

Freescale Semiconductor has decided to designate its Scottish base in East Kilbride as its main centre for research on motoring products.

In 2009, Frescale closed down its manufacturing in East Kilbride, which resulted in the loss of 800 jobs. Regional media now report that Freescale will invest GBP 1.2 million in East KIlbride during 2011, making it its main centre for research on motoring products.



The company is currently employing around 170 staff with the prospect of hiring more.