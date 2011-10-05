Vishay Intertechnology acquired specialty resistor company

Vishay Intertechnology acquired the resistor businesses of Huntington Electric Inc. comprised of Huntington, Milwaukee, Central and Mills Resistors.

The purchase price for these businesses was approximately $19.6 million subject to customary post-closing adjustments.



“We are pleased to welcome Huntington into the Vishay family,” said Marc Zandman, Vishay’s Executive Chairman and Chief Business Development Officer. “The Huntington product and technology portfolio will further enhance our broad resistor portfolio, particularly in the high power and high current ranges, as well as with resistor assemblies for industrial applications.”



“In the Company’s recently announced growth plan,” stated Dr. Gerald Paul, Vishay’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “we indicated that niche acquisitions would supplement intensified internal growth. Our acquisition of Huntington fits well into this strategy, complementing our already broad and strong resistor product business.”