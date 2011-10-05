STMicro and Mobileye cooperate

STMicroelectronics and Mobileye N.V. are co-developing the next generation of their System-on-Chip processor for the vision-based driver-assistance segment of the automotive market.

The EyeQ3 and EyeQ3-Lite will be the first members of a third-generation family in the successful co-operation, which began in 2005, between ST and Mobileye. The EyeQ1, the first generation of the processor, is now in production at several car makers and offers market-leading functions to drastically reduce the number of accidents, including lane-departure warning (LDW), adaptive-headlight control (AHC), traffic-sign recognition (TSR), collision avoidance via radar-camera fusion, and forward collision warning (FCW).



“To sustain the rapid growth of driving-assistance systems, and camera-based aids in particular, the market needs stronger computing platforms, and at lower cost, that are capable of handling the increasing demands for customer functions going from alert to mitigation to full braking,” said Prof. Amnon Shashua, the Sachs professor of computer science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Mobileye’s co-founder and chairman. “The EyeQ3 will be the critical engine for this market as it evolves toward accident-free and autonomous driving”.



“The detection capabilities of the EyeQ3, even in difficult environmental conditions, allow for both notification and for crash mitigation, helping get consumers a step closer to eliminating accidents from our roads,” said Marco Monti, Group Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Electronics Division, STMicroelectronics. “By combining ST’s automotive design and manufacturing expertise with Mobileye’s strength in video-based driver-assistance systems, we are providing an optimal and automotive-market-proven solution for future innovative and cost-competitive car-safety applications.”