VIKO selects Freescale 8-bit MC9S08LH64 microcontroller

VIKO Electric and Electronic has selected the Freescale MC9S08LH64 microcontroller (MCU) for its single-phase residential electricity meters. These meters are expected to be available early next year.

"We are delighted to have VIKO as a customer to help grow our metering business in Turkey and other countries," said Bruno Baylac, director of Freescale's Metering, Medical and Connectivity Solutions business. "This is more proof of Freescale's commitment to the metering market and that we are developing MCU and connectivity solutions for future smart meters."



The MC9S08LH64 MCU is based on an 8-bit S08 core and features up to 64K of flash memory; an integrated 10-channel, 16-bit analog-to-digital converter; two 2-channel 16-bit timers and an integrated LCD controller.



VIKO is supported and supplied locally via franchised distributor Future Electronics, headquartered for the EMEA region in Egham, UK and operating a state-of-the-art EMEA distribution centre in Leipzig Germany.