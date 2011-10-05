Frank Tillner new COO at Osram Opto Semiconductors

There will be a new addition to the executive team of Osram Opto Semiconductors as of October 1, 2011. Frank Tillner will be succeeding the previous COO, Elke Eckstein, at the headquarters in Regensburg and taking the responsibility for the chip and LED production plants in Regensburg, Germany, and Penang, Malaysia.

"Our company has found the ideal candidate for the post of COO in Frank Tillner. With his long-standing experience in the sector, he not only has an immense specialist knowledge but also the management expertise required to meet the demands of the various processes at Osram Opto Semiconductors, thus fulfilling all the prerequisites for this key position," said Aldo Kamper, CEO of Osram Opto Semiconductors, about the new appointment.



Frank Tillner's career kicked off in the semiconductor sector some 26 years ago. Following his studies in physics engineering, his first post was with Siemens AG, where he worked as a process engineer for lithography in the Semiconductor Memories division.



In the course of his career, Frank Tillner held various different positions at the company, including six years in Essonnes, France. He also worked with Texas Instruments GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG and Qimonda AG.