Mosaid fires back at WiLan

"We again caution shareholders to not be misled by Wi-LAN's spin," said Carl P. Schlachte, Chairman of the Board and Special Committee of Mosaid.

Carl P. Schlachte, Chairman of the Board and Special Committee of Mosaid, continues:





"Wi-LAN's newest mischaracterizations are a continuation of its efforts to drive down MOSAID's value for its own self interest."



"We would have expected Wi-LAN to have publicly disclosed the number of shares tendered to its bid had it been a significant number. Shareholders support our active process to explore alternatives to Wi-LAN's offer. Such support was evident last week at our annual meeting, when Mosaid shareholders overwhelmingly approved our shareholder rights plan, with 90.3% of the vote in favour."