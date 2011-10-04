NXP appoints Loh Kin Wah to management team

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has appointed Mr. Loh Kin Wah as a member of NXP’s management team and as executive vice president, sales & marketing.

Mr. Loh, who will be based in Singapore, brings over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and an in-depth knowledge of the Asian market.



Most recently, Mr. Loh was the President and CEO of Qimonda AG following its spin-out from Infineon Technologies AG. Prior to this appointment, he was a member of the Infineon AG Executive Management Board responsible for the Communication Business Group and subsequently the Memories Product Group.



“Loh has a fantastic insight into the challenges and demands of the Asian market, and his appointment will significantly strengthen our presence in the region as we continue to expand there,” said Rick Clemmer, president and CEO, NXP Semiconductors. “Loh’s extensive experience and his proven ability to sell solutions rather than just products is a perfect strategic fit for us. I’m confident that NXP will benefit tremendously from his deep understanding of the semiconductor industry and of customer needs. We are delighted to have someone of Loh’s caliber join us and strengthen our management team.”



Mr. Loh has held a series of management positions within Infineon AG and its parent company Siemens AG, both in Europe and Asia. He was the Asia Pacific Regional President for Infineon AG; General Manager and Production Manager of Siemens Components Pte Ltd of Singapore; and Manufacturing Manager for Siemens Components Production facilities in Germany and Malaysia.