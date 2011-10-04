Components | October 04, 2011
NXP appoints Loh Kin Wah to management team
NXP Semiconductors N.V. has appointed Mr. Loh Kin Wah as a member of NXP’s management team and as executive vice president, sales & marketing.
Mr. Loh, who will be based in Singapore, brings over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and an in-depth knowledge of the Asian market.
Most recently, Mr. Loh was the President and CEO of Qimonda AG following its spin-out from Infineon Technologies AG. Prior to this appointment, he was a member of the Infineon AG Executive Management Board responsible for the Communication Business Group and subsequently the Memories Product Group.
“Loh has a fantastic insight into the challenges and demands of the Asian market, and his appointment will significantly strengthen our presence in the region as we continue to expand there,” said Rick Clemmer, president and CEO, NXP Semiconductors. “Loh’s extensive experience and his proven ability to sell solutions rather than just products is a perfect strategic fit for us. I’m confident that NXP will benefit tremendously from his deep understanding of the semiconductor industry and of customer needs. We are delighted to have someone of Loh’s caliber join us and strengthen our management team.”
Mr. Loh has held a series of management positions within Infineon AG and its parent company Siemens AG, both in Europe and Asia. He was the Asia Pacific Regional President for Infineon AG; General Manager and Production Manager of Siemens Components Pte Ltd of Singapore; and Manufacturing Manager for Siemens Components Production facilities in Germany and Malaysia.
Most recently, Mr. Loh was the President and CEO of Qimonda AG following its spin-out from Infineon Technologies AG. Prior to this appointment, he was a member of the Infineon AG Executive Management Board responsible for the Communication Business Group and subsequently the Memories Product Group.
“Loh has a fantastic insight into the challenges and demands of the Asian market, and his appointment will significantly strengthen our presence in the region as we continue to expand there,” said Rick Clemmer, president and CEO, NXP Semiconductors. “Loh’s extensive experience and his proven ability to sell solutions rather than just products is a perfect strategic fit for us. I’m confident that NXP will benefit tremendously from his deep understanding of the semiconductor industry and of customer needs. We are delighted to have someone of Loh’s caliber join us and strengthen our management team.”
Mr. Loh has held a series of management positions within Infineon AG and its parent company Siemens AG, both in Europe and Asia. He was the Asia Pacific Regional President for Infineon AG; General Manager and Production Manager of Siemens Components Pte Ltd of Singapore; and Manufacturing Manager for Siemens Components Production facilities in Germany and Malaysia.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments