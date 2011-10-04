Components | October 04, 2011
Key Technologies in the Spotlight at SEMICON Europa 2011
3D-IC, new device architectures, next-generation lithography, advanced materials, and 450mm are among the technical topic highlights to be featured next month at SEMICON Europa 2011, October 11-13, at Messe Dresden in Dresden, Germany.
SEMICON Europa remains the largest industry event in Europe focussing on technologies and solutions for advanced microelectronics manufacturing including semiconductors, MEMS, printed and plastic electronics, power electronics, and other emerging and related electronics markets. The technical agenda features papers and presentations from representatives of every major device maker and fab in Europe, as well as from leading European R&D organizations.
"It is the place where the entire industry gathers – suppliers, technologists, executives, and purchasing agents – to learn, network, and understand the developments of technology and trends that shape and drive microelectronics innovation."
This year’s TechARENA will showcase more than 60 presentations covering the manufacturing supply chain from advanced materials to contemporary packaging, next-generation lithography, 3D-IC, metrology, automation, and test.
For the first time the conference and trade fair "PE2011" (7th Global Plastic Electronics Conference) will be part of the SEMICON Europa. Among other things, it shows the manifold options in the fields of organic and printed electronics and photovoltaics as well as innovative displays and lighting. Application examples are cell phone displays, flat screens or novel illumination and presentation techniques.
"SEMICON Europa is the heart and soul of the microelectronics industry in Europe," says Heinz Kundert, president of SEMI Europe.More co-located events than ever before will be on the agenda of SEMICON Europa 2011 – including the 13 th European Manufacturing Test Conference, the Advanced Packaging Conference, and the International MEMS/MST Industry Forum. The show will also host the 15 th European Fab Managers Forum, a comprehensive half-day event covering issues and topics that focus on the improvement of manufacturing productivity and the extension of the durability of existing fabs through new technologies and markets.
For the first time the conference and trade fair "PE2011" (7th Global Plastic Electronics Conference) will be part of the SEMICON Europa. Among other things, it shows the manifold options in the fields of organic and printed electronics and photovoltaics as well as innovative displays and lighting. Application examples are cell phone displays, flat screens or novel illumination and presentation techniques.
