Crocus, RUSNANO appoint CEO of Russian manufacturing JV

Crocus Technology and RUSNANO have appointed Boris Omarov as CEO of their manufacturing joint venture, Crocus Nano Electronics (CNE), an advanced MRAM manufacturing facility under development in Russia.

“Boris brings the right mix of technology experience and familiarity with Russian business infrastructure to make this an optimal fit for CNE", said Dmitriy Lisenkov, managing director of RUSNANO.

“The appointment of Boris is a key step, and underscores our commitment to building a world-class MRAM manufacturing facility,” said Bertrand F. Cambou, executive chairman of Crocus Technology. “We are fortunate to have someone of Boris' caliber and experience, and we are confident his leadership will help ensure the future success of CNE.”With more than 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, Mr Omarov most recently served as senior director of sales and marketing in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at OSRAM. Boris Omarov holds a master's degree in business administration from California State University, Hayward, and a PhD from Moscow State Institute of Electronics Equipment Manufacturing.The Russia-based CNE facility will utilize Crocus' technology to create the first dedicated magnetic memory wafer fab in the world capable of high volume manufacturing of MRAM devices on 300mm wafers with 90nm and 65nm feature sizes. The factory will add MRAM specific processing layers to standard CMOS foundry wafers. The production facility is scheduled to be in operation in 2013 and will be capable of producing up to 500 wafers per week.