Components | October 03, 2011
Fujitsu selects Mentor Graphics Sourcery CodeBench
Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe has chosen the Mentor Embedded Sourcery CodeBench for ARM EABI (embedded application binary interface) to support Fujitsu’s FM3 Cortex-M3 microcontrollers and hardware evaluation boards.
Fujitsu’s selection is based on providing its customers with a software development ecosystem that incorporates a high-quality GNU toolchain that enables customers to begin compiling and debugging embedded software on evaluation boards within minutes of product installation. The evaluation boards support bare-metal and real-time operating system (RTOS) applications, including consumer and industrial, for Fujitsu’s FM3 series of 32-bit general-purpose microcontrollers.
“Mentor’s Sourcery CodeBench is the de-facto standard GNU tool-chain for a broad range of hardware architectures,” said Wolf Fronauer, Marketing Manager, Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe. “Our mission was to create an embedded ecosystem for both bare metal and OS development, enabling our customers to compile, debug, and test with greater reliability and speed.”
The Mentor Embedded Sourcery CodeBench technology delivers a high-quality and low-cost integrated development environment (IDE). The Sourcery CodeBench tool provides a standardised cross-architecture integrated package containing open source components including the GNU toolchain and Eclipse IDE.
This standardisation provides a common ecosystem for Fujitsu processor customers, with the Mentor Embedded team lending essential technical support services. The Sourcery CodeBench product combined with hardware evaluation boards for Fujitsu FM3 devices offer a complete out-of-box solution to embedded developers.
The Mentor Embedded Sourcery Probes and other JTAG probes supported by Sourcery CodeBench, permit hardware debugging of the evaluation boards from a host system. Thus, developers using Fujitsu devices can compile and debug on these evaluation boards within minutes of installing the Sourcery CodeBench tool.
