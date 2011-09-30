GEM Services in JV with Mitsubishi Electric

GEM Services is establishing a joint-venture company with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to manufacture energy-saving power semiconductor modules in China.

The new company, Mitsubishi Electric GEM Power Device (Hefei) Co., Ltd., will begin operations in January 2012. Located in Hefei Economic & Technological Development Area, Anhui Province, China, the company plans to expand its workforce to about 800 by December 2015.



The production build plan to begin this manufacturing joint venture will be initially two to three different types of power module packages with targeted applications in the consumer and industrial market segments.



Ownership of Mitsubishi Electric GEM Power Device (Hefei) Co., Ltd. will be shared by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (70 percent), GEM Electronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (20 percent), and Mitsubishi Electric (China) Co., Ltd. (10 percent).