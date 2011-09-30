Altair Semi supplies Harris' LTE terminal product line

Altair Semiconductor's chipsets have been selected by Harris for use in its Public Safety LTE terminal products, including the recently announced MBC-100.

Harris and Altair have been working closely for several months in the design, IOT and trialing of terminals based on Altair chipsets. Harris selected Altair's chipsets after an extensive benchmark and evaluation of alternative solutions in the market.



"Our selection of Altair's chipsets highlights our commitment to developing industry-leading public safety terminals by leveraging the advancements of LTE technology," said Greg Henderson, director of Broadband Products, Harris Corporation. "Harris has performed extensive testing and trialing with Altair's technology, and recently announced the first in our family of LTE products, the MBC-100, based on the Altair platform."



"We are pleased to be partnering with Harris Corporation in providing their customers, especially public safety subscribers and first responders, with the ability to fully benefit from the increased performance that Altair's chipsets enable," said Eran Eshed, Co-Founder and VP of Marketing and Business Development at Altair Semiconductor. "We are excited to work with Harris on introducing this product line to the market and we look forward to building off of this partnership in the future."



Altair's FourGee-3100/6200 is a 3GPP LTE chipset that supports LTE throughputs of 100Mbps/50Mbps DL/UL respectively. The chipset implements a 20MHz MIMO receiver and is based on a proprietary O2P Software Defined Radio (SDR) processor which offers performance which significantly exceeds traditional communications DSP cores, yet consumes a fraction of the power. The FourGee-3100/6200 supports both FDD and TDD variants using single software, and covers any LTE frequency band in the range between 700-2700MHz.