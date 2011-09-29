Dialog raises Q3 2011 guidance

Dialog Semiconductor has experienced demand above expectation for its products, which has translated into increased sales for the third quarter of 2011.

With three trading days still remaining in the quarter, Dialog now expects to achieve record revenue in the range of USD 137.0 to 140.0 million for Q3 2011.



During the quarter, Dialog also received a net cash settlement of approximately USD 2.0 million mainly against revenues that had not been recognised in 2006 as a result of the insolvency of BenQ Mobile. This will have a positive effect of approximately 1 percentage point on the quarterly gross margin for Q3 2011.