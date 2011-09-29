Atmel to acquire ADD

Atmel has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Advanced Digital Design, S.A. (ADD Semiconductor), a privately held company based in Zaragoza (Spain) that develops power line communication solutions.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in October. Atmel does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on its overall financial position and results of operations in 2011.



With ADD Semiconductor, Atmel will acquire a portfolio of innovative products and a team of technical experts focused on signal processing and power line communications.