ULIS seals deal with Schneider Electric

ULIS, a manufacturer of high-quality infrared (IR) imaging sensors for thermography, security, automotive and military applications, has signed a contract with Schneider Electric, for Pelco’s new product line, the Sarix thermal imaging cameras.. This is ULIS’ first major contract win in North America.

“ULIS is delighted about collaborating with Pelco, a global supplier of video and security systems, to bring infrared technology to camera surveillance on a wide-scale,” says Jean François Delepau, managing director of ULIS. “The Pelco deal shows that ULIS can supply IR sensors with high resolution quality at price points that meet visible camera maker expectations. It also solidifies our market position as a supplier focused uniquely on IR components that never competes with our thermal camera customers. This is a quality customers truly appreciate and value about us.”



“ULIS thermal image sensors offer incredible performance for our Sarix thermal imaging cameras,” says David Dorn, director of thermal imaging at Pelco. “Pelco picked ULIS' image sensors for their incredibly low noise while offering sun-safe operation and high reliability operation necessary for security applications. The high sensitivity of ULIS microbolometers are also a great combination with Sarix's powerful image processing capability. The ULIS/Pelco partnership allows us to provide industry leading thermal image quality, integrated video analytics capability, and Pelco network connectivity while setting price points that enable cost effective deployment for most security applications.”



Under the agreement, ULIS will deliver off-the-shelf TV 640x480 and 1/4 TV 384x288 format IR sensors. ULIS’ IR sensors will be used to provide round-the-clock surveillance in all weather conditions for a variety of applications, including port installations, public utilities, and critical infrastructure surveillance.