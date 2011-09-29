ZMDI and Murata Power Solutions cooperate

ZMD AG (ZMDI) and Murata Power Solutions announced a cooperation on smart digital point-of-load solutions for power management.

Murata Power Solution's single-phase surface-mount power blocks, combined with ZMDI's ZSMP1000 single-phase digital PWM controller for non-isolated DC/DC supplies, enable fast and flexible design of smart digital POL systems. The resulting systems have the high power density required for space-sensitive applications such as servers, storage units and FPGA boards.



"This cooperation is a strategic fit. Murata Power Solution's highly reliable power block in combination with the ultra compact digital PoL controller from ZMDI offer today's power designers the small and easy-to-use digital power management solutions they require," says Henry Lee, Marketing Manager at Murata Power Solutions.



"The cooperation with Murata allows us to provide designers with easy-to-use solutions for a variety of applications, ranging from servers, storage and network equipment to communication equipment, industrial transportation and process control," says Bernhard Huber, Business Line Manager for standard components at ZMDI.