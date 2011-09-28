Renesas with dedicated Single-Chip Microcontroller

Renesas Electronics announced the availability of its new highly-integrated 16-bit microcontroller, the 78K0R/LG3-M.

Combining a high-performance 20 megahertz (MHz) 16-bit core with128 kilobytes (KB) of Flash memory and 7 KB of RAM, the new MCU integrates all the major functions required in a static electricity meter, including a dedicated electrical power calculation circuit, analogue-to-digital (A/D) converter, an LCD driver circuit, and a real-time clock (RTC) with an independent power supply.



Primarily targeting conventional meter applications, the 78K0R/LG3-M MCU can be used together with other Renesas power-line and wireless communications solutions to create highly optimized and low cost smart meters.



Key features of the 78K0R/LG3-M microcontroller



(1) Support for increased meter functionality



(2) On-chip DSP metrology engine with four second-order precision Sigma Delta 24-bit ADCs (differential input) and a two-channel 10-bit successive approximation ADC



(3) Integration to reduce system costs



(4) Ultra-low power consumption