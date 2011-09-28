Hyundai selects Infineon HybridPACK1 Power Module

© Infineon

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors have selected Infineon as supplier of power modules for their current hybrid car generations, the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Kia Optima.

“The combination of our four decades of experience in power electronics and car electronics has resulted in this highly compact and reliable HybridPACK power module,” said Mark Muenzer, Director Electric Drive Train at Infineon Technologies AG. Car manufacturers are planning to make hybrid technology a standard across their future models in order to achieve CO2 targets and to improve fuel economy. / © Infineon

Hyundai and Kia teamed up with Infineon on the hybrid powertrain design including the Infineon HybridPACK1 power module and the related control electronics as part of the electric motor inverter. Hyundai and Kia are ramping up production of their hybrid fleet and plan to increase their presence mainly in the North American and Korean Markets.Infineon has already started to deliver its HybridPACK1 power module which was specifically designed for use in Hybrid Electrical Vehicle (HEV) applications for a power range of up to 30 kilowatt (kW). Typically, there are two power modules in use in full hybrid cars. Compared to a combustion engine vehicle a hybrid car with its regenerative braking and boost functionality saves about 15-35% of fuel.Infineon’s HybridPACK1 power module has a crucial role in controlling and powering the hybrid electrical motor being the energy bridge between the battery system and the HEV drive. The HybridPACK1 is responsible to translate the direct current (DC) from the battery into alternating current (AC), which drives the electric motor, and from AC back to DC to charge the battery system using braking energy.Infineon produces its IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) chips and emitter-controlled diodes for automotive power modules in Villach, Austria. The HybridPACK power modules are manufactured in Warstein, Germany.