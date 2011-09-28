Components | September 28, 2011
Volume ramp of Bourns' TBU HSP
MagnaChip Semiconductor has ramped to mass production all families of the Bourns series of high-speed circuit protection devices (TBU HSP) designed for a broad selection of Industrial, Consumer and Telecommunication applications.
TBU HSP devices are constructed using MOSFET semiconductor technology. When placed in series in the system, the TBU HSP device monitors the current flowing through the line. If the current exceeds a preset level, the TBU HSP device triggers in less than 1µs, providing an effective barrier to large, destructive voltages or currents during surge events, thereby protecting sensitive electronics.
These devices are particularly popular in Telecommunication applications (such as Voice SLICs, xPON and GBEthernet), Industrial applications (such as RS485 interfaces, surveillance systems and avionics) and Consumer products applications (such as set top boxes and home gateways).
The TBU HSP devices are custom designed and developed using Bourns’ proprietary technology fabricated by MagnaChip. MagnaChip successfully transferred two proprietary processes of Bourns needed to produce the TBU HSP devices by closely working with Bourns’ engineering team. Both processes are currently in the production ramp phase.
TJ Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager of MagnaChip’s Corporate and SMS Engineering, commented, “We are very pleased to have successfully transferred the Bourns processes to production. We also look forward to supporting their future engineering and manufacturing needs as a partner for our foundry services.”
Arnaud Moser, General Manager of Bourns’ Telecom Segment, added, “We are happy to celebrate this milestone with MagnaChip and look forward to a continued, successful partnership. Thanks to MagnaChip’s engineering expertise and state of the art production facilities, Bourns has been able to bring this innovative technology to a broad array of customers across many markets.”
These devices are particularly popular in Telecommunication applications (such as Voice SLICs, xPON and GBEthernet), Industrial applications (such as RS485 interfaces, surveillance systems and avionics) and Consumer products applications (such as set top boxes and home gateways).
The TBU HSP devices are custom designed and developed using Bourns’ proprietary technology fabricated by MagnaChip. MagnaChip successfully transferred two proprietary processes of Bourns needed to produce the TBU HSP devices by closely working with Bourns’ engineering team. Both processes are currently in the production ramp phase.
TJ Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager of MagnaChip’s Corporate and SMS Engineering, commented, “We are very pleased to have successfully transferred the Bourns processes to production. We also look forward to supporting their future engineering and manufacturing needs as a partner for our foundry services.”
Arnaud Moser, General Manager of Bourns’ Telecom Segment, added, “We are happy to celebrate this milestone with MagnaChip and look forward to a continued, successful partnership. Thanks to MagnaChip’s engineering expertise and state of the art production facilities, Bourns has been able to bring this innovative technology to a broad array of customers across many markets.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments