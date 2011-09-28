TowerJazz and Presto Engineering in strategic collaboration

TowerJazz and Presto Engineering entered a strategic collaboration. The alliance covers wafer-level and packaged part development activities, spanning the space from design characterization to volume production, probing and final test.

Foundry customers of TowerJazz now have access to the full range of semiconductor services from the Presto Engineering Hubs located in Silicon Valley, Europe and Israel.



“We have seen a significant growth in design starts for high-speed communications devices, driven in part by expansion of 100 Gigabit networks and the shift to E-band wireless infrastructure systems. Time-to-volume production is key in these fast-growing markets and having a proven SiGe test and product engineering solution will be vital for our common customers’ success. We look forward to working closely with the TowerJazz foundry team to make that a reality,” stated Dr. Michel Villemain, Presto Engineering founder and CEO.



“Combining our leading position in SiGe process technology with collaborations such as the one announced today with Presto, provides our customers the ability to speed product development of new communication products,” said Dr. Marco Racanelli, Senior Vice President and General Manager, RF and High Performance Analog Business

Group. “Presto’s Hub locations in the US and Israel are also well-suited to our global footprint that now includes 8-inch fabs in the US, Israel and Japan.”