Broadcom with new family of NFC chip

Broadcom unveiled a new family of NFC chips designed to drive the mass deployment of NFC in consumer electronics devices.

Manufactured in 40 nm CMOS technology, the new Broadcom BCM2079x family lowers power consumption by more than 90%, uses 40% fewer components and has a 40%smaller board area, making it the smallest and most power efficient NFC solution on the market.



The NFC controllers are platform agnostic with support for multiple secure elements or SIM cards — or both at the same time. In addition, Broadcom's advanced Maestro middleware allows new NFC applications to utilize Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities in the device to spur new innovations in user interface and media sharing.



An accelerated adoption of NFC could transform the use of smartphones, advancing beyond contactless mobile payments and ticketing to enable radically simplified connectivity between the handset and other devices like Bluetooth headsets and Wi-Fi-enabled digital televisions. The proliferation of NFC has the ability to expand the usefulness of smartphones and inspire a range of new applications built on the ability to create simple, secure connections between devices and enable services with a touch of the phone.



"Broadcom is committed to making NFC as ubiquitous as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are today. These solutions provide the features and performance that enable disruptive innovation that will reshape the mobile consumer experience. Our leadership and proficiency in wireless connectivity influenced the architecture of these new chips to meet the performance required by OEMs, allowing them to more easily add NFC to their designs", said Craig Ochikubo, VP and GM, Wireless Personal Area Networks, Broadcom.