Trident to lay off

Trident Microsystems aims at lowering its breakeven point through a realignment of its workforce, from approximately 1'275 employees worldwide today to approximately 1'000 employees by early 2012.

Headcount will be reduced strategically in all functional areas.



As a result of the reductions in labor and other cost saving initiatives, by the first quarter of 2012 the company expects to realize annual operating expense savings of approximately USD 40-48 million compared with the annualized run rate as of the second quarter of 2011 and to reduce its EBITDA breakeven level (excluding stock-based compensation, restructuring and other non-cash charges) to approximately USD 340-360 million in annual revenues.



The company expects to incur total cash restructuring charges of approximately USD 8-10 million, including approximately USD 2-3 million in the current quarter ending Sept. 30, 2011.



“We are taking decisive actions to better position Trident for success as we enter 2012, given the current mass production timing of our new design wins and the soft economic environment,” said Trident’s chief executive officer and president, Dr. Bami Bastani. “Trident has always had very strong technology and good access to customers, both of which are translating into new design wins for our latest TV and Set-Top Box products. By focusing on our core strengths, including connectivity for Smart TV and Smart Box, and our customer centric engagements with a select list of leading OEMs, ODMs, and operators, we intend to position ourselves for stronger financial results and improved returns for our shareholders.”