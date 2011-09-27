Components | September 27, 2011
NetLogic selects ATopTech’s physical design sSolutions for 28nm designs
NetLogic Microsystems has selected ATopTech’s Aprisa physical design solution for designing complex SoC designs at 28nm. Aprisa will be used to design NetLogic Microsystems’ next generation XLP II multi-core processors.
”We chose ATopTech's Aprisa for our 28nm tapeouts because it offers DRC clean routed designs and timing clean databases across multiple corners and modes. Aprisa's router was tailored to handle complex 28nm design rules and its revamped timing engine offers good timing correlation with SI to our sign-off STA tool,” said Nazar Zaidi, vice president of engineering at NetLogic Microsystems. “After successfully using Aprisa on our XLP832 multi-core processor development in the 40nm node, ATopTech was the clear choice for our future 28nm designs.”
NetLogic Microsystems' XLP832 multi-core processor integrates 32 NXCPUs featuring quad-issue, quad-threaded and superscalar out-of-order capabilities. It contains a tri-level cache architecture providing a total of 12MBytes of cache, a high-performance memory subsystem with four on-chip 72-bit DDR3 memory controllers with 51.2 Gbps of bandwidth, a low-latency, high-speed fast messaging network and numerous autonomous acceleration engines that offload processing tasks from the processor core including a network acceleration engine, a packet ordering engine, a security engine, a compress/decompression engine and an 8-channel DMA and storage acceleration engine.
“ATopTech solutions deliver shorter design time, improved productivity and quality results to leading-edge SoC designers,” said Eric Thune, vice president of sales and marketing at ATopTech. "We are pleased to continue working with NetLogic Microsystems as they expand into smaller geometries. Their decision to use ATopTech’s solutions for their 28nm designs validates the competitive advantage offered by our tools.”
NetLogic Microsystems' XLP832 multi-core processor integrates 32 NXCPUs featuring quad-issue, quad-threaded and superscalar out-of-order capabilities. It contains a tri-level cache architecture providing a total of 12MBytes of cache, a high-performance memory subsystem with four on-chip 72-bit DDR3 memory controllers with 51.2 Gbps of bandwidth, a low-latency, high-speed fast messaging network and numerous autonomous acceleration engines that offload processing tasks from the processor core including a network acceleration engine, a packet ordering engine, a security engine, a compress/decompression engine and an 8-channel DMA and storage acceleration engine.
“ATopTech solutions deliver shorter design time, improved productivity and quality results to leading-edge SoC designers,” said Eric Thune, vice president of sales and marketing at ATopTech. "We are pleased to continue working with NetLogic Microsystems as they expand into smaller geometries. Their decision to use ATopTech’s solutions for their 28nm designs validates the competitive advantage offered by our tools.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments