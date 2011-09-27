Freescale updates 3Q outlook

Freescale Semiconductor lowered its guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2011.

Based on current estimates, the company now expects:



- Net sales to decline 6% to 8% sequentially. This compares to the initial guidance of flat to down 3% sequentially. The sales decline is attributable primarily to weakness in the company’s industrial and networking businesses;



- Gross margins to show modest sequential improvement despite the sequential decline in sales.