Lantiq and Altair collaborate

Altair Semiconductor's LTE chipset will be used for the Lantiq XWAY GRX family of network processors, speeding development of LTE-ready home gateways.

Altair Semiconductor: “It has long been recognized that LTE will be an important option for delivering broadband service to both fixed sites as well as mobile users,” said Eran Eshed, Co-Founder and VP of Marketing and Business Development for Altair Semiconductor. “The combination of Lantiq's innovative XWAY GRX family and their system solution expertise with our 4G chipsets helps to accelerate the deployment of LTE-enabled devices in markets around the world, allowing operators to provide their users with an extraordinary experience.”



Lantiq: “We see growing demand in LTE gateways in both emerging markets as well as in established markets. Our joint solution with Altair enable customers to perfectly tailor their systems towards the specific requirements of these markets by adding Ethernet, Wi-Fi connectivity, DECT/CAT-iq or standard voice solutions,” said Ulrich Huewels, senior vice president and general manager of Lantiq’s CPE business.



Availability



- Lantiq’s XWAY GRX network processors and Altair’s FourGee LTE chipset are available today, tested and field proven. The joint system solution is planned for Q1 2012.