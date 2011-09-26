ST-Ericsson platform debuts in HTC Sensation Z710t

China Mobile and HTC launched the first smartphone to be based on ST-Ericsson's new NovaThor platform.

Underneath the hood of the HTC Sensation Z710t are ST-Ericsson's Nova A9500 dual-core application processor, running at 1GHz, and ST-Ericsson's Thor M6718 modem, which can connect to China Mobile's extensive TD-SCDMA network, enabling consumers to get online at broadband speeds across much of China. The HTC Sensation Z710t also sports an eight megapixel camera and a 4.3 inch display.



"ST-Ericsson's new NovaThor platform has enabled us to develop a world-class Android smartphone for China Mobile's TD network," said Matthew Costello, Chief Operating Officer of HTC. "Consumers are going to be captivated by the fast and responsive multimedia experience delivered by the HTC Sensation Z710t."



"The launch of this exceptional HTC smartphone highlights both the capabilities of our NovaThor platform family and our wholehearted support for China Mobile's drive to bring world-leading smartphones onto its TD network," said Pascal Langlois, senior vice president, chief sales and marketing officer of ST-Ericsson. "Consumers and Android application developers alike will relish the raw power and 3D graphical capabilities of the HTC Sensation Z710t."