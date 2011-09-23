Microsemi to acquire Zarlink Semiconductor

The board of directors of Zarlink Semiconductor has approved a takeover offer by Microsemi. Microsemi amended the deal by about 19%. Microsemi and Zarlink Semiconductor have now entered into a Support Agreement.

The Board of Directors of Zarlink, after receiving fairness opinions from its financial advisors, RBC Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Corp, has approved the offers and recommends that Zarlink Shareholders and Debentureholders tender their Shares and Debentures to the Amended Offers.



The total transaction value is approximately USD 525 million, net of Zarlink's cash which is currently USD 107 million.



"We are excited to add Zarlink to the Microsemi family and to enter into this transaction on a friendly basis," said James J. Peterson, Microsemi's president and chief executive officer. "Entering the process and performing diligence enabled us to confirm the compelling strategic fit between the two companies. Furthermore, Zarlink's fundamentals, technology capabilities, product roadmap and revenue growth opportunities exceeded our expectations. By bringing Microsemi's scale and discipline to this tremendous property, we expect to deliver outstanding results for our shareholders."



Adam Chowaniec, Chairman of Zarlink's Board of Directors, stated, "After careful consideration of strategic alternatives, protracted negotiations and the receipt of two fairness opinions from our financial advisors, the Zarlink Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Shareholders and Debentureholders tender their Shares and Debentures to the Amended Offers from Microsemi."