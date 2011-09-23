Rick Bergman is leaving AMD

AMD Products Group General Manager Rick Bergman is leaving AMD to pursue a new opportunity. Paul Struhsaker joins AMD as corporate vice president and general manager, Commercial Business Division.

Rick Bergman is leaving AMD. President and CEO Rory Read will serve as interim general manager of AMD’s Products Group. AMD also announced that Paul Struhsaker, 49, has joined the company to lead AMD’s newly-formed commercial business division as the corporate vice president and general manager, Commercial Business Division.



Struhsaker will oversee product management and roadmap planning for AMD’s server, high performance computing and embedded products. He joins AMD from Comcast, where he was senior vice president of engineering responsible for all set-top box platforms and video server applications for the Comcast Video Networks.



“The commercial market is vitally important for AMD and the addition of Paul to our team demonstrates our commitment to profitably grow our server business,” said Read. “Paul brings an extensive business management background and customer perspective on AMD’s commercial business opportunities. I look forward to working with Paul to help drive the growth plans for this exciting part of our business.



“I want to thank Rick for his many contributions to AMD and wish him well in his future endeavors.”



Mr Struhsaker comes to AMD with more than 27 years of experience in ASIC/FPGA development, software and digital communications systems engineering. Prior to Comcast, Struhsaker was vice president of Silicon Technologies at Motorola where he helped lead development of all handset, modem/stack and application processor platforms.



Mr Struhsaker was also chief technology officer for Texas Instruments’ Broadband Business Unit. He holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Akron and has been awarded more than 25 patents.