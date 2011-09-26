Wolfson technology selected by Armadeus Systems

Armadeus Systems, which develops and produces embedded Linux systems, has selected Wolfson Microelectronics' WM8311 integrated power management subsystem to support its latest processor board, the APF51.

Aimed at the industrial market, Armadeus Systems’ APF51 processor features a 800Mz Freescale i.MX51x processor, 64MB to 512MB Low Power Double Data Rate (LPDDR) RAM and 256MB to 32GB SLC FLASH, and is designed to be easily integrated into an embedded system. It also features a Xilinx Spartan6 FGPA which allows it to support virtually any interface and allows the board to carry out hard real-time intensive data processing.



Wolfson’s WM8311 power management solution is specifically targeted at the requirements of a range of low power portable consumer products, but is suitable for any application with a multimedia processor. It is specifically designed to operate as a system PMIC supporting a variety of industry-standard processors and accessories in a wide range of consumer and industrial multimedia applications. With a package pitch of 0.65mm, designed for low cost PCB manufacturing, it includes 4 DC-DCs (3 bucks and one boost), 7 LDOs, a Real-Time Clock, battery charger, touch panel interface and a fully programmable bootstrap configuration function.



Commenting on this announcement, Dr Jess Brown, Product Line Manager for Power Management at Wolfson Microelectronics, said: “We are delighted that Armadeus Systems has selected Wolfson’s WM8311 for its APF51 processor board. The WM8311 represents a flexible, single-chip power management solution ideal for both current and future generation of processors.”



Julien Boibessot, co-founder of Armadeus, said: “The WM8311 was the perfect choice for us not only because of its range of functionalities, but also because of the ability to use it for both our current and future System on Modules (SoMs), its ease of Linux integration and Wolfson’s great software support.”