'Ivy Bridge' coming later than expected

According to a leaked Intel roadmap, Intel's Ivy Bridge processors will be released in March-April 2012. This is later than the earlier consensus of January / February 2012.

Rumours about a possible delay surfaced during the summer. However, Intel had no comments on rumours and market speculations.



Now we're off to the good part



Intel has made some improvements (compared to Sandy Bridge), so expect the following:



- reduced power consumption with Intel's tri-gate transistor technology

- PCI Express 3.0 support

- Intel HD Graphics with DirectX 11, OpenGL 3.1 and OpenCL 1.1 support

- Next Generation Intel Quick Sync Video



New chipsets – code-named Panther Point– will support the new microprocessors and are also tagged for a release in March / April 2012. The new chipset is said to come with integrated USB 3.0. Furthermore, Ivy Bridge will also be compatible with Cougar Point chipsets (generally associated with Sandy Bridge).