MPS lowers revenue guidance for 3Q

Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) has updated revenue guidance for the third fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2011.

Based on the current demand outlook, the company expects its third quarter revenues to be in the range of USD 52-54 million. In its guidance from August 3, 2011, the company expected revenue to be in the range of USD 56-60 million.



“The economy is slowing down considerably,” said Michael Hsing, chief executive officer and founder of MPS. “We are slowing down channel inventory to reflect the uncertain business climate.”