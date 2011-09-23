Pericom revises 1Q guidance

Pericom Semiconductor, a worldwide supplier of high-speed integrated circuits and frequency control products, revised guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2012 ending October 1, 2011.

Pericom now expects sales to be USD 35.0-36.0 million compared to previous guidance of USD 38.0-41.5 million. Gross margins and operating expenses are not expected to differ significantly from the previous guidance.



"We are seeing greater slowdown of ordering due to distributor inventory reduction efforts than previously anticipated," commented Alex Hui, President and CEO of Pericom.