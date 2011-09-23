Infinera invests in Aixtron system

Aixtron SE received an order for an MOCVD reactor from new customer Infinera. The California-based company placed the order for one AIX 2600G3 IC deposition system during the first quarter of 2011.

Following delivery in the third quarter of 2011, the system will be used for next generation InP Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs). The system is capable of growing 49x2, 12x4 or 7x6 inch wafers.



One of Aixtron's local support teams will commission the system at the Infinera InP Photonic Integrated Circuit fabrication facility in Sunnyvale, CA, USA.



Dr. Fred Kish, Senior Vice President, Optical Integrated Circuit Group, comments:



"We were looking for the world’s foremost MOCVD system to provide a foundation for the fabrication and scaling of our next generation PICs. The AIXTRON MOCVD system will be of significant importance not only in development but also in production of these challenging Indium Phosphide (InP) circuits."



"Our decision was based on several distinguishing factors and not the least being that AIXTRON is considered to be the industry’s best in-class vendor. Their systems have the highest reputation and capabilities and include precise epitaxy control, excellent run uniformity as well as scalability for guaranteed future proofing. Couple that with the excellent support service and we were certain the AIX 2600G3 IC deposition system uniquely suited our needs.”