Xilinx updates September quarter sales guidance

Xilinx has revised its sales forecast for the September quarter. Sales are now expected to decline 7% to 10% sequentially.

This is a revision from previous guidance that called for sales to be up 1% to down 3% sequentially.



Weaker than expected sales growth during the quarter is driven primarily by the Communications and Industrial and Other categories.



Gross margin forecast remains unchanged at approximately 63%.



Operating expenses are expected to be approximately USD 208 million, including approximately USD 2 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and approximately USD 4 million in restructuring charges. This is lower than original guidance of USD 218 million due primarily to lower variable expense and timing of development expense, including labor; and lower than anticipated restructuring charges.