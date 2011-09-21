Components | September 21, 2011
Fujitsu and Fraunhofer IIS co-operating on Nanometre Technology
In exchanging expertise and granting mutual access to their IP pools, Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe and the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits (IIS) are facilitating the development of future-proof nanometre chips for their customers.
As part of this co-operation, new research and development projects have been under way since the beginning of 2010. These are aimed at multimedia, image processing and navigation applications in the automotive, industrial and telecommunications markets.
For this purpose, Fujitsu is making available its analogue and digital nanometre technology libraries, IP (intellectual property) pool and expertise. Fraunhofer IIS is complementing this with its own IP and decades of experience in IC and system design. Chip designs, right up to the GDSII data, are developed and evaluated together with customers. Fujitsu is producing prototypes in 90 nm and 65 nm CMOS technologies on multi-project wafers (MPW) at significantly reduced mask costs.
This means that the technology partners of Fujitsu and the IC developers at Fraunhofer IIS can implement fast and highly efficient solutions. There is potential for business models from prototypes (MPWs) via small series through to series production.
Mark Ellins, Director for ASIC and Foundry Services at Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe said „ We are very pleased to be able to work together with such an experienced design partner as Fraunhofer IIS, and believe our co-operation will provide signficant benefits to developers requiring access to advanced process technologies“.
For this purpose, Fujitsu is making available its analogue and digital nanometre technology libraries, IP (intellectual property) pool and expertise. Fraunhofer IIS is complementing this with its own IP and decades of experience in IC and system design. Chip designs, right up to the GDSII data, are developed and evaluated together with customers. Fujitsu is producing prototypes in 90 nm and 65 nm CMOS technologies on multi-project wafers (MPW) at significantly reduced mask costs.
This means that the technology partners of Fujitsu and the IC developers at Fraunhofer IIS can implement fast and highly efficient solutions. There is potential for business models from prototypes (MPWs) via small series through to series production.
Norbert Schuhmann, Group Manager for Digital Systems, says: “Particularly worth noting is the quality of the analogue and digital Fujitsu libraries, the easy access to their IP pool and their professional and smooth approach”.“Industry, research and training all benefit from this co-operation. It grants cost-effective and dependable access to the latest nanometre technology for research projects, pilot series and products”, comments Josef Sauerer, Head of IC Design at Fraunhofer IIS.
Mark Ellins, Director for ASIC and Foundry Services at Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe said „ We are very pleased to be able to work together with such an experienced design partner as Fraunhofer IIS, and believe our co-operation will provide signficant benefits to developers requiring access to advanced process technologies“.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments