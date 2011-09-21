Advanced MP Technology signs Susumu

Advanced MP Technology has signed a distribution agreement with SUSUMU, a thin film components manufacturer.

Jens Gamperl, Advanced MP’s Vice President of Sales, commented on their partnership with Susumu: “Susumu has a wide range of high quality thin film components and is becoming a well recognized major line in the electronic industry. Advanced MP has specific customers, both in industrial and consumer electronic manufacturing, that will definitely be interested in acquiring Susumu’s high quality thin film components. We will utilize our close relationships with our customers to open up new markets for Susumu products.”



“We chose to add Advanced MP Technology to our authorized distributor list because of their global reach, and distinctive relationship with our particular target customers,” said Susumu’s President, Tom Nagashima. “Advanced MP has a great reputation in the industry for delivering quality products on time and excellent customer service, two attributes that illustrate the SUSUMU brand.”