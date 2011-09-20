u-blox acquires Fusion Wireless

u‑blox, the Swiss positioning and wireless chip and module company, has acquired San Diego-based Fusion Wireless, a provider of CDMA wireless modules for consumer and M2M applications in North America.

“The acquisition of Fusion Wireless immediately gives u-blox new, cutting-edge wireless module products plus access to the huge embedded CDMA market in North America for both consumer and M2M applications. It also expands our wireless module technology roadmap to cover all popular standards used in the Americas based on a layout-consistent form factor. This will allow our customers to easily adapt their products to match geographical requirements as well as overcome network coverage limitations,” said Thomas Seiler, u‑blox CEO.



Key terms of the transaction include:



- Technology and modules in the area of CDMA wireless technology in several form factors



- Integration of the Fusion Wireless business into u-blox’ existing activities to leverage and further strengthen the mutual commercial activities as well as capitalize on technological synergies