© Lantiq Components | September 20, 2011
Lantiq chips in Wi-Fi router from Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom’s flagship communications hub for in-home broadband services is powered by Lantiq silicon. The new Speedport W 921V Broadband router is based on Lantiq chips for all its major functions including DSL, network processor, Gigabit Ethernet, 2.4 and 5G WLAN, DECT/CAT-iq, voice, and ISDN.
“Our goal is to exceed consumer expectations for overall performance and to create an essentially seamless environment for enjoying the benefits of high-speed data, advanced TV, and voice services. The Speedport W 921V with the support of Lantiq’s broadband solutions is a new high mark in our continued effort to deliver superior home network services,” said Michaela Weidenbrück, spokesperson Deutsche Telekom.
Lantiq supplied key chips and core software used in the Speedport W 921V, and worked with Deutsche Telekom and its supply partners on integration and testing for the new router.
Lantiq products in the new system include:
- XWAY VRX288 Home DSL Gateway chipset, which acts as a system central processor to support broadband access processing, wired/wireless connectivity, digital voice processing and other features
- XWAY PHY11G physical layer chipset to drive wired Gigabit Ethernet connectivity to external devices
- XWAY WAVE300 WLAN chipset, with full dual band (2.4 GHz and 5.2 GHz) output
- XWAY SLIC120, a dual-channel telephone line interface in a single chip
- COSIC Modem, a DECT/CAT-iq base station device
- IPAC-X, an ISDN Transceiver
“The 921 box sets the standard for multimedia gateways going forward. Key enablers are Lantiq's powerful XWAY VRX288 processor with its embedded off-loading integrated packet acceleration engine function, and the thick MAC and superior video-grade Wi-Fi performance of our XWAY WAVE300, which allows distribution of multiple media streams including IPTV throughout the home network,” said Ulrich Huewels, senior vice president and general manager of Lantiq’s CPE business.
“With its integrated intelligence, the Speedport W 921V also works in combination with an external USB hard disk as a DLNA-compatible media server, allowing access to video, mp3, pictures and data throughout the home by any DLNA capable device, such as TVs, STBs, tablet computers and PCs.”
Lantiq supplied key chips and core software used in the Speedport W 921V, and worked with Deutsche Telekom and its supply partners on integration and testing for the new router.
Lantiq products in the new system include:
- XWAY VRX288 Home DSL Gateway chipset, which acts as a system central processor to support broadband access processing, wired/wireless connectivity, digital voice processing and other features
- XWAY PHY11G physical layer chipset to drive wired Gigabit Ethernet connectivity to external devices
- XWAY WAVE300 WLAN chipset, with full dual band (2.4 GHz and 5.2 GHz) output
- XWAY SLIC120, a dual-channel telephone line interface in a single chip
- COSIC Modem, a DECT/CAT-iq base station device
- IPAC-X, an ISDN Transceiver
“The 921 box sets the standard for multimedia gateways going forward. Key enablers are Lantiq's powerful XWAY VRX288 processor with its embedded off-loading integrated packet acceleration engine function, and the thick MAC and superior video-grade Wi-Fi performance of our XWAY WAVE300, which allows distribution of multiple media streams including IPTV throughout the home network,” said Ulrich Huewels, senior vice president and general manager of Lantiq’s CPE business.
“With its integrated intelligence, the Speedport W 921V also works in combination with an external USB hard disk as a DLNA-compatible media server, allowing access to video, mp3, pictures and data throughout the home by any DLNA capable device, such as TVs, STBs, tablet computers and PCs.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments