Lantiq chips in Wi-Fi router from Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom’s flagship communications hub for in-home broadband services is powered by Lantiq silicon. The new Speedport W 921V Broadband router is based on Lantiq chips for all its major functions including DSL, network processor, Gigabit Ethernet, 2.4 and 5G WLAN, DECT/CAT-iq, voice, and ISDN.

“Our goal is to exceed consumer expectations for overall performance and to create an essentially seamless environment for enjoying the benefits of high-speed data, advanced TV, and voice services. The Speedport W 921V with the support of Lantiq’s broadband solutions is a new high mark in our continued effort to deliver superior home network services,” said Michaela Weidenbrück, spokesperson Deutsche Telekom.



Lantiq supplied key chips and core software used in the Speedport W 921V, and worked with Deutsche Telekom and its supply partners on integration and testing for the new router.



Lantiq products in the new system include:



- XWAY VRX288 Home DSL Gateway chipset, which acts as a system central processor to support broadband access processing, wired/wireless connectivity, digital voice processing and other features



- XWAY PHY11G physical layer chipset to drive wired Gigabit Ethernet connectivity to external devices



- XWAY WAVE300 WLAN chipset, with full dual band (2.4 GHz and 5.2 GHz) output



- XWAY SLIC120, a dual-channel telephone line interface in a single chip



- COSIC Modem, a DECT/CAT-iq base station device



- IPAC-X, an ISDN Transceiver



“The 921 box sets the standard for multimedia gateways going forward. Key enablers are Lantiq's powerful XWAY VRX288 processor with its embedded off-loading integrated packet acceleration engine function, and the thick MAC and superior video-grade Wi-Fi performance of our XWAY WAVE300, which allows distribution of multiple media streams including IPTV throughout the home network,” said Ulrich Huewels, senior vice president and general manager of Lantiq’s CPE business.



“With its integrated intelligence, the Speedport W 921V also works in combination with an external USB hard disk as a DLNA-compatible media server, allowing access to video, mp3, pictures and data throughout the home by any DLNA capable device, such as TVs, STBs, tablet computers and PCs.”