Farnell signs agreement with Turck Banner

Farnell has signed a European agreement with sensor manufacturer Turck Banner. Under the terms of the agreement, Farnell will stock over 63 products from Turck Banner’s range of sensing products.

Formed in 1990, Turck Banner is a joint venture company between Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG and the Banner Engineering Corporation. Since its formation, the company has built an industry-wide reputation for high-quality sensing and control equipment.



“This new agreement enables us to significantly broaden our sensing product offering,” said Jamie Scott, Product Manager, Farnell. “The combination of Turck Banner’s industry-leading product range and Farnell’s broad reach and support through element14 will give customers unrivalled resource when addressing their sensing applications.”