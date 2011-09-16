Components | September 16, 2011
1HSep. NAND Flash contract price generally stable
As a portion of system product clients have begun inventory replenishment in preparation for 4Q11’s new products, mainstream MLC NAND flash contract price was more or less stable for 1HSep.
Although memory card and UFD retail market demand was still relatively weak, price has ceased falling and stabilized. Although quarter-end effects from the end of 3Q will soon be seen, as many downstream clients’ inventory replenishment for the year-end peak sales season is expected to continue through mid-October, NAND flash contract price should be stable in the short term.
Looking towards the near future, related vendors currently have low visibility of 4Q market demand and are conservative towards year-end holiday sales on the European and U.S. market. Moreover, starting in 4Q as the proportion of NAND flash suppliers’ products produced via 2xnm-node processes increase, market bit supply will increase as well.
Recent international discussion of multi-national cooperative solutions to ease the European debt crisis will likely thwart a second global financial crisis. Additionally, certain advanced nations have already proposed stimulus policies that should aid recovery of economies and employment rates worldwide. These measures should increase corporate investments and consumer confidence.
Furthermore, the price of some key components has already decreased significantly this year, which will benefit system end-product from cost-down effectiveness as well as vendors’ price-cut promotion activities in the 4Q traditional peak season. This will in turn help the reduction of leftover inventory and sales of new tablet PC, smart phone and portable PC models. Future NAND flash price trend will depend on the interaction of the aforementioned mixed factors during the year-end holiday sales season.
Looking towards the near future, related vendors currently have low visibility of 4Q market demand and are conservative towards year-end holiday sales on the European and U.S. market. Moreover, starting in 4Q as the proportion of NAND flash suppliers’ products produced via 2xnm-node processes increase, market bit supply will increase as well.
Recent international discussion of multi-national cooperative solutions to ease the European debt crisis will likely thwart a second global financial crisis. Additionally, certain advanced nations have already proposed stimulus policies that should aid recovery of economies and employment rates worldwide. These measures should increase corporate investments and consumer confidence.
Furthermore, the price of some key components has already decreased significantly this year, which will benefit system end-product from cost-down effectiveness as well as vendors’ price-cut promotion activities in the 4Q traditional peak season. This will in turn help the reduction of leftover inventory and sales of new tablet PC, smart phone and portable PC models. Future NAND flash price trend will depend on the interaction of the aforementioned mixed factors during the year-end holiday sales season.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments