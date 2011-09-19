WPG Americas partners with Marvell

WPG Americas Inc. has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Marvell.

Under the terms of the agreement, WPG Americas will distribute Marvell's Solid State Lighting (SSL) products throughout the Americas, including the AC/DC digital power factor correction (PFC) LED driver integrated circuit (IC) family and the DC/DC intelligent LED driver IC family.



"We have selected WPG Americas to distribute Marvell's LED driver IC line and join Marvell's network of channel partners because of the company's focus on LED lighting and proven track record of fast market growth and adoption," said Steve Quan, associate vice president of Sales Operations and Worldwide Distribution for the Communications Business Group at Marvell Semiconductor. "WPG's streamlined operation and extensive knowledge of LED lighting systems will help facilitate swift penetration of Marvell's high-performance, low-cost lighting solutions to the rapid growing LED lighting market across the Americas."



"We are very enthused to add Marvell's product lineup to our lighting solutions ecosystem. Their high efficiency solid state lighting drivers will expand WPGA's offering. This will enable our customers a quick entry into the SSL market," said Greg Provenzano, North America VP of Sales and Engineering Solutions.