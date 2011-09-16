AMD with world's fastest CPU

A longtime favorite of performance enthusiasts and overclockers around the world, AMD has achieved the Guinness World Record for the "Highest Frequency of a Computer Processor," by overclocking the upcoming 8-core AMD FX desktop processor.

"The record-breaking processor speed that resides in the AMD FX CPU clearly demonstrates performance gains for the new AMD 'Bulldozer' multi-core architecture, which will provide x86 computing power for this CPU and future AMD Accelerated Processing Units," said Chris Cloran, corporate vice president and general manager, Client Group at AMD. "Along with world-record frequencies, the AMD FX processor will enable an unrivaled enthusiast PC experience for the money -- extreme multi-display gaming, mega-tasking and HD content creation."



The AMD FX CPU, set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2011, achieved a top speed of 8.429 GHz, surpassing the previous record of 8.308 GHz. The record was set on Aug. 31, 2011, in Austin, Texas, by "Team AMD FX," a group comprised of elite overclocking specialists working alongside top AMD technologists, who will also be named in the Guinness World Records.